Bigg Boss 16: Gautam Vig eliminated? Actor’s ex-wife blames Soundarya

Mumbai: Gautam Singh Vig will be eliminated from the Bigg Boss house this week, as per new reports. The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss will see the actor walking out of the house, post last week’s elimination of Gori Nagori. He was nominated along with Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, and Soundarya Sharma.

The Twitter handle of Khabri who shares updates about all the developments on the show announced the same. Well, his nomination has gotten a mixed response from the fans of the show. While some were heartbroken and called the elimination unfair, some already predicted his eviction.

Exclusive AND Confirmed#ThaKhabri#GautamVig has been ELIMINATED FROM the house — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) November 18, 2022

In Bigg Boss 16, Gautam has been the target of trolls for his ‘fake’ relationship with Soundarya in the house. He has been accused of using her for the game but the actor has always maintained that he has real feelings for her. It will be interesting to watch if the duo continues their love story after coming out of the house.

Meanwhile, actor Gautam Vig had been married and got separated from his wife Richa Gera in 2020 after a decade. While the two are divorced now, Richa has been rooting for Gautam’s win in Bigg Boss. She also said that Gautam and Soundarya are the best looking couple in the house but they need to play individually.