Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan To Replace Salman Khan? ‘Tiger 3’ Star To Return On THIS Date

Mumbai: In a sad news for all Bigg Boss 16 fans, superstar Salman Khan will not be hosting the show from the next weekend ka vaar. If the reports are to be believed, the actor bid adieu to his hosting duties because his contract with the reality show got ended on January 12.

Recently, the show got an extension for six weeks and will be airing its finale sometime next month. Amid this, rumors are rife that host Salman Khan will be bidding adieu to the show to focus on his prior work commitments.

According to reports, Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale will reportedly take place on February 12. But till then, Salman Khan will not be keeping up as the host of the show as his dates are already tied up with his upcoming films including ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ and ‘Tiger 3’. The actor, however, will reportedly be back to host the show’s Grand Finale.

Speculations were rife that filmmaker and Bigg Boss OTT host Karan Johar will be stepping in Salman’s shoes to host Bigg Boss 16 from this week. However, according to latest update by The Khabri, not Karan but Farah Khan will be replacing Bhaijaan.