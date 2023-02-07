Bigg Boss 16 fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan finally breaks her silence on her relationship with Fahmaan Khan

Mumbai: Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most loved actors on television who rose to fame with her performance as Imlie. Recently, she made the headlines for her participation in the Bigg Boss house and she was just eliminated a week before the finale.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her what is the one thing she did that she couldn’t do in the Bigg Boss house, and she also spoke about her equation with Fahmaan Khan.

Whom have you met after coming out of the Bigg Boss house?

Papa, my sister, and Fahmaan Khan.

Fahmaan Khan was really supporting and rooting for you. What was his reaction when you came out of the house?

No worries, you came out but you have won everyone’s heart. He is very proud of you.

We have always seen Arjun Bijlani teasing Fahmaan Khan with you. Is there any hesitation that you have to come and accept the relationship?

There is nothing like that. I am tired of saying it, Arjun bhai also does things like that, but there is nothing between Fahmaan and me. Arjun has seen us for a long time and we are really very close friends; he is like family to me. We are so close that people think about us like that.