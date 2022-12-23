Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta Gets Eliminated By Housemates? Fans Disappointed

Mumbai: The upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar in Bigg Boss 16 will finally see an elimination after 4 weeks. The four nominated contestants who got nominated for this week’s eviction are — Ankit Gupta, Sreejita De, Vikkas Manaktala and Tina Datta.

Ankit has again faced the elimination process and this time, he has been shown the exit door by the housemates.

According to our exclusive sources close to the show, Ankit Gupta has been eliminated from BB 16.

According to The Khabri, host Salman Khan gave all the housemates an option to press the buzzer and nominate contestants for elimination for having the least contribution on the show. During the process, Ankit received the most votes from the housemate and eventually he has been evicted.

Fans of Ankit have been expressing their disappointment over the current development. They have slammed the makers for allegedly planning Ankit’s elimination by letting the housemates decide the eviction instead of audience votes. Many people even said that if there’s no Ankit, they won’t watch Bigg Boss 16.

Isn't ankit should be safe bcos priyanka didn't chose money ??? BB playing a big scam!#AnkitGupta • #PriyAnkit — 𝐃𝐮𝐝𝐞 (@Intuitive_Guy) December 22, 2022

Now he'll not even come back..no secret room..litrally crying yr wtff not done yr😭💔..#AnkitGupta #PriyAnkit — Priyankit ❥ (@karanrockxx_) December 22, 2022