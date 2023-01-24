Bigg Boss 16: After Shalin Bhanot breaking down, ex-wife Daljiet Kaur has the sweetest message

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 is currently in the last lap. The dynamics of the show has changed drastically. Once great friends, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot and Priyanka Choudhary are no more in good terms. Tina and Priyanka are no more in talking terms with Shalin Bhanot which has affected his health. In one of the fights, Tina brought Shalin’s ex-wife Daljiet’s name to provoke him. However, Shalin did maintain his ex-wife’s dignity. Last night’s episode saw Shalin Bhanot breaking down as everyone formed their individual groups & isolated him.

Shalin also felt cornered after Priyanka and Tina were seen laughing with Archana. Shalin, at multiple times expressed that he feels bothered by a lot of things inside the house and that his mental health is at stake.

Apart from getting support from fans, Shalin also received backing from his ex-wife Daljiet Kaur. The actress took to social media and posted a beautiful picture with son Jaydon and wrote some encouraging lines for Bhanot.

She wrote, ‘Last few weeks left for Bigg Boss to get over. I wish you all the best Shalin. Be patient, be calm & stay strong.’

Have a look at the post: