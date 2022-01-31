Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash Is the Winner

Mumbai: TV star Tejasswi Prakash on Saturday beat actor-model Pratik Sehajpal to emerge as the winner of reality show “Bigg Boss” season 15.

Prakash, known for starring on “Swaragini – Jodein Rishton Ke Sur”, took home the Bigg Boss trophy along with Rs 40 Lakh cash prize.

Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra took the second and third spots, respectively.

There were six finalists vying for the trophy — Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, and Rashami Desai besides Tejasswi, Pratik, and Karan.