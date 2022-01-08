Bigg Boss 15 Elimination: Umar Riaz Gets Evicted

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15 on Friday night, just announced one of the most uncalled and shocking eviction of the season ahead of the finale. They eliminated one of the strongest contestants Umar Riaz.

The decision surely bought shockwaves to the nation, including the Bollywood industry who has started raising eye brows on this decision.

Umar Riaz is named as one of the most popular contestant of the show and it’s of no surprise that the star has been winning almost all the polls, votes on his way having a mega fan base all across the world.

Umar was out at a spot in spite of him winning the ticket to finale and becoming a VIP member.