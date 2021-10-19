Bigg Boss 15: Donal Bisht & Vidhi Pandya’s Shocking Mid-Week Elimination Leaves Netizens Angry!

Mumbai: Actor Donal Bisht, who was evicted from Bigg Boss 15 house in a shocking mid-week elimination, is reportedly quite devastated and completely heartbroken after coming out of the house. The actor, along with Vidhi Pandya, was eliminated after the contestants voted her out citing that she is ‘too nice’ for the game.

The decision for double eviction was decided by ‘aapsi sehmati,’ in which the contestants were asked to select two housemates, who everyone thinks have contributed the least in the house.

Although it was a difficult choice to make in the Bigg Boss house, Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya received majority of the votes, hence the two contestants were immediately asked to leave the house. It was very hard for everyone to bid adieu to Donal and Vidhi, Tejasswi Prakash cried her heart out.

However, netizens weren’t pleased with the decision, as they slammed makers for unnecessary twists, now they have demanded the makers to bring back Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya back in the house.