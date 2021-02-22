Bigg Boss 14 finale: Rubina Dilaik lifts the trophy, Rahul Vaidya takes 2nd spot

Mumbai: Actor Rubina Dilaik emerged as the winner of the reality show, Bigg Boss 14, while singer Rahul Vaidya took the second spot.

Bigg Boss 14 grand finale was a three-hour long affair as the Salman Khan-hosted show’s arduously long journey came to an end on Sunday night.

There were five finalists vying for the trophy — Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli, besides Rahul and Rubina.

Like every season, Bigg Boss 14 began with much fanfare in October 2020.

Before announcing the top two contestants, Salman evicted Nikki Tamboli.

Former contestant Rakhi Sawant, who entered 14th season of Bigg Boss as a challenger, took the money bag which had Rs 14 lakh and left the show. Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh entered the Bigg Boss house and offered the top five contestants the money. Rakhi was first to press the buzzer and leave the house.