Bigg Boss 13 Fame Mahira Sharma Unfollows Paras Chhabra, Later Comments On The Same

Mumbai: Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma were a part of Bigg Boss 13. They grew fond of each other on the reality show. Post the show, the duo stayed in touch and did a couple of music videos together. However, earlier today, reports of Mahira and Paras’ breakup spread like wildfire on the internet. It all happened after Mahira unfollowed Chhabra on Instagram and deleted some of their pictures from her IG handle.

While Mahira is tight-lipped about their breakup reports, Paras has finally broken his silence on the same. In an interview with a portal, Paras refused to acknowledge his relationship with the actress.

When Paras Chhabra was asked to comment on the reports of his breakup, he told Hindustan Times, “Hamara koi relation tha hi nahi jo break up hoga. We are still friends.” On the other hand, Sharma chose not to comment on the same.

A source close to the development also told the portal, “Sharma is not dealing well with the breakup. She is extremely hurt”. One of Mahira’s close friends also mentioned, ” They were staying together or staying in the same building in Chandigarh. She hasn’t spoken about the reason behind the split, but she is doing well. She is focusing back on her work.”

Paras and Mahira have parted ways after dating each other for almost 3 years. The duo had broken up. It is also speculated that both of them have shifted to Mumbai from Chandigarh and are no longer in touch with each other.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the actress decided to call off their relationship almost a month back after a prolonged series of fights between them. Paras and Mahira were staying together or staying in the same building in Chandigarh. The Naagin actor hasn’t spoken about the reason behind the split.

Paras and Mahira have also appeared in several love music videos together, including Ninja – Jinna Royi Aan, Kashmiri Apple, Nazaraa, and others. They were loved for both their on-screen and off-screen chemistry.