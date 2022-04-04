bigbasket strengthens presence in Bhubaneswar with aim of clocking 5 cr revenue p/m in 6 months

Bhubaneswar: bigbasket (www.bigbasket.com), India’s largest online supermarket, is witnessing increased traction in daily orders in Bhubaneswar. The company’s current orders in the city stand around 18K per month with INR 1.63 crore revenue. bigbasket aims to increase this to INR 5 crore per month within the next 6 months. With a strong base in Bhubaneswar, the company will also start catering to the people in neighbouring cities including Puri, Cuttack and Kalinga Nagar.

Being the capital of Odisha, Bhubaneswar is an important market for bigbasket. It is also a crucial education and business hub. Besides, the strategic location makes it an extremely lucrative opportunity for the company with regard to the increase in revenue and customers. When bigbasket launch edit’s services in the city in December 2021, it started with 6000 SKUs and the number has now crossed the 25,000 mark. bigbasket is undoubtedly the only retailer in Bhubaneswar with such a huge assortment count.

Speaking about this, Hari Menon, Co-Founder and CEO, bigbasket, said, “We have received an overwhelming response from the people of Bhubaneswar till now and we are happy to announce that we will be launching bbnow, our 30 minutes delivery service, soon in this city. We are consistently expanding to Tier 2 and 3 cities like Bhubaneswar where in our order size has gone up 14x in just three months! Our primary aim has been to always put customers and their convenience first, which explains our presence in almost every part of the country.”

Adding further, Chanakya Chaudhary, Group Director, Tata Steel, said, “bigbasket’s customer-first approach resonates with our vision of creating a large consumer digital ecosystem. This and other USPs have been instrumental in ensuring that the company’s order size is recurring and increasing at a rapid rate. Over the years, bigbasket has been consistent in introducing new features as well as ensuring that they mark their presence in cities for people to avail home delivery of goods and groceries at their convenience. All these factors make bigbasket a brand to reckon with.”

bigbasket recently forayed into the quick commerce segment through it’s highly successful bbnow services. Customers can now get deliveries within30minutes within a1.5-km radius with access to inventory comprising over 3500 products. Besides, bigbasket will also cater to the HoReCa sector in Bhubaneswar through it’s special arm, bbsathi.

bigbaskethas over 30,000 products ranging from fruits and vegetables, pulses, meats, juices, spices and tea to toiletries, kitchen essentials, electronics such as LED bulbs, baby products, and much more. The brand is currently present in more than 50 cities with plans to expand to another 50 towns and cities in another one year. The brand’s current revenue stands at 1.2 billion dollars.