BigBang’s Taeyang drops much-awaited MV “Vibe” ft Jimin of BTS

BigBang’s Taeyang drops much-awaited single “Vibe” ft Jimin of BTS

Seoul: The highly-anticipated collaboration single bringing together Taeyang and Jimin, “Vibe” has released worldwide on January 13.

Following a six-year break, Taeyang is back, and he’s kicking off an exciting new era of his career with “Vibe,” an upbeat love song that features Jimin of BTS.

There has been much speculation about Jimin’s upcoming solo and collaborations, ever since the vocalist was seen with the British band The Arcades. While fans await the release of Vibe on January 13, many are impatient to know the release dates of his own solo work, as Jimin has constantly referred to it in his VLives.