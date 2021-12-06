BIGBANG’s Taeyang And Min Hyo Rin Welcome Their First Child

Seoul: BIGBANG’s Taeyang and Min Hyo Rin have welcomed their first child to the family.

According to YG Entertainment on December 6th KST, Taeyang and Min Hyo Rin have welcomed their first son to the family. Previously, Min Hyo Rin officially confirmed her pregnancy back on September 27th.

Meanwhile, Taeyang and Min Hyo Rin first began dating in 2014 after meeting on the music video set for his solo single “1AM.” The two went public with their relationship in 2015 and were married in 2018.

It was announced back in September that they were expecting their first child.