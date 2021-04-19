Big markets in Bhubaneswar to be decentralised: BMC Commissioner

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to decentralise all big markets in the State Capital to curb transmission of coronavirus infection. Such a step was taken by BMC last year to keep the dreaded virus at bay.

BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Choudhary, in a video message to the media on Monday, said “as the coronavirus positive cases are rising by the day, this is high time appropriate steps are to be taken to arrest the trend.”

Chaudhary said that the BMC had held a meeting with some market associations on Sunday in this regard. He urged the office bearers of all market associations for their cooperation in this endeavour.

The BMC Commissioner warned that people who do not abide by Covid guidelines in the market places then shops will be forced to close down.

Chaudhary said Hitech Hospital was added to the list of dedicated Covid Hospital in the state keeping in line with the decision of the State government to active all Covid hospitals of last year in a phased manner.

The BMC Commissioner said Rukuna Rath yatra of Lord Lingaraj on Ashokastmi which falls tomorrow will be held in the presence of sevayats (servitors) of Lord Lingaraj and police officers who have tested negative for Covid-19 through RT-PCR test.