Big Hit Music reveals BTS’s j-hope will enlist as an active duty soldier

Mumbai: J-hope of BTS is the second member of the supergroup to enlist in the military. BigHit Music informed the same through a note on Weverse on April 1, 2023. The note informed fans about his enlistment and requested them not to gather around the military site.

Hours after the news, Hobi took to Weverse and shared a selca (selfie) along with a reassuring note to his fans. The rapper urged fans to not worry about his as he prepares for enlistment.

“Spend your weekend well, don’t worry too much!!!! Love you ARMY,” he wrote. The post has left fans emotional.

On Saturday morning, BigHit Music shared a statement confirming that J-Hope will be heading for his training this summer. “J-Hope will fulfill his required time with the military by enlisting in the army. Please note that there will be no official event on the day of his entry. The entrance ceremony is a time to be observed by military personnel and their families only. To prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, fans are advised to refrain from visiting the site. Instead, we ask you to keep your heartwarming words of support and farewell in your hearts,” the statement read.

“We ask for your continued love and support for j-hope until he completes his military service and returns. Our company will also strive to provide all the support he needs during this time,” added the statement.