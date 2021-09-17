Big Dams In Odisha To Get Museum, Activity Centers Soon

Bhubaneswar: With a sizable number of flood control and multi-purpose dam projects in the State, Odisha Government has initiated steps for the development of the land adjacent to the big dams.

This was discussed in a high-level meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra on digital mode from Lok Seva Bhawan today, wherein Principal Secretary Water Resources Smt Anu Garg presented different aspects of the proposal for discussion.

Considering the proposal, Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra directed to develop the big dams and its adjacent land to learning and recreation spots with museum, audiovisual show, guided tour to the dams, boating and camping facilities. Mahapatra said, “ Since the big dams are larger engineering marvels, it can be good spots for learning through pleasure trip activities more particularly for the students”.

The Chief Secretary directed to set up the museum with audio-visual equipment for explaining to the students about the scientific knowledge and type of technology used in the construction of the dam. The students should also be educated about different utilities of a dam including, its eco-system, the process of irrigation, power generation, etc. He also directed arranging guided tours of the students to the dam and its periphery for giving them direct exposure to the practical outcomes of the dam project.

Principal Secretary Smt Garg appraised that the dam projects like Lower Indra Dam in Kalahandi district, Salia Dam in Khordha district, Upper Jonk (Patara Dam) in Nuapada, Upper Kolab Dam in Koraput, Samal Barrage in Angul, Balimela dam in Malkangiri, Harabhangi Dam in Gajapati, Kuanaria Dam in Nayagarh, Ghodahad Dam in Ganjam, Badanalla Dam in Raygada, Bhanjanagar Dam in Ganjam, Pitamahal Dam in Sundargarh, Kanjhari Dam in Keonjhar, Kansabahal Dam in Sundargarh, Salandi Dam in Keonjhar, Sanamachhakandana MIP in Keonjhar, Dhanei Dam in Ganjam, Khadkhai Dam in Mayurbhani, Indrvati dam in Kalahandi and Hadagada dam in Keonjhar district have the potential to be developed to the learning cum recreation spots.

Development Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena directed to select the dams closer to the towns and growth centers having more potential for attracting people. It was decided to take up 3 to 4 such dams in the first phase; and’ gradually expand the intervention to other popular dams basing on the learnings from the 1st phase. It was estimated that around Rs.4 cr would be invested for development of each spot.

Further, the Chief Secretary directed to start boating activities in reservoirs of the dams with proper safety and security measures. Forest and environment department was asked to finalize the modes of management of the boating facilities either through Van Surakshya Samities or through tourism agencies.

Development Commissioner P.K. Jena, Additional Chief Secretary Forest & Environment Dr Mona Sharma, Principal Secretary Tourism and General Administration & Public Grievance Surendra Kumar, Principal Secretary Water Resources Smt Anu Garg along with senior officers from concerned departments participated in the deliberation.