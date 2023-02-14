Big boost for India! Shreyas Iyer declared fit, rejoins squad ahead of 2nd Test against Australia

Team India got a major boost with the return of Shreyas Iyer in their Test squad for the second match of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Test series against Australia.

Shreyas Iyer has been added to the India squad for the Delhi Test after the batter successfully completed his rehab at the National Cricket Academy following a back injury. He was given clearance by the BCCI Medical Team.

Iyer last featured for India in the ODI series against Sri Lanka last month. He scored 94 runs in three games. The middle-order batter was scheduled to play in the ODIs against New Zealand but had to miss out due to the injury.

In other news related to India players, pacer Jaydev Unadkat was released from the India squad for the upcoming Test. Unadkat will now join the Saurashtra team, which has qualified for the Ranji Trophy final against Bengal.

The first Test between India and Australia at Nagpur ended in an emphatic win for the hosts. Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Rohit Sharma played a starring role in India’s win by an innings and 132 runs.

India’s win at Nagpur boosted their chances of qualifying for the ICC WTC final. The gulf between first-placed Australia and second-placed India has narrowed, with the two rivals currently standing at a points percentage of 70.83% and 61.67% respectively.

The second Test is slated to start from 17 February.

India’s squad for the second Test: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav