Big Ben Lit Up With Coronation Emblem For King Charles III

London: The Elizabeth Tower, popularly known as Big Ben and one of London’s most iconic landmarks, will be lit up with special royal imagery every night this week in the lead-up to the Coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Saturday.

The colourful projection, inspired by the Coronation emblem of the national flowers of the UK, will take place every night from Thursday till Sunday.

The flowers will seem to grow around the clock tower in the colours of the Union Flag – red, white and blue – before the words of the country’s National Anthem ‘God Save The King’ appear across the building.

The projection culminates with the Coronation emblem, designed by Sir Jony Ive.

“The design was inspired by King Charles’ love of the planet, nature, and his deep concern for the natural world. The emblem speaks to the happy optimism of spring and celebrates the beginning of this new Carolean era for the United Kingdom.

The gentle modesty of these natural forms combine to define an emblem that acknowledges both the joyful and profound importance of this occasion,” Ive said, explaining the design.

Big Ben refers to the Great Bell of one of the world’s most famous clocks within the Palace of Westminster. The clock tower was renamed Elizabeth Tower in 2012 to mark the Diamond Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, the mother of King Charles III.

The Coronation emblem has been dubbed one of the central images for the long celebratory Coronation weekend in the UK.

It will feature throughout the Coronation celebrations in May, including the service at Westminster Abbey in London and the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle, as well as nationwide events, street parties and community gatherings.

The emblem is also being used for all official merchandise commemorating the Coronation of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla and across digital and social media.