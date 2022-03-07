Biennial Elections To 13 Rajya Sabha Seats To Be Held On March 31

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India informed on Monday that biennial elections to 13 Rajya Sabha seats spread across six states will be held on March 31.

The six states where these biennial elections will be held are Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Nagaland, Tripura and Punjab.

“The term of office of 13 members of the Rajya Sabha elected from 6 States is due to expire on their retirement in April 2022,” the official statement read.

Out of the five seats to be filled from Punjab three are to be filled by holding one election and other two through another election as these seats belong to two different biennial cycles.

Further, the term of office of the members to be elected to the Council of States from the State of Punjab shall be subject to the decision of the Hon’ble Supreme Court in SLP(C) No. 17123/2015 (Election Commission of India Vs Devesh Chandra Thakur & Others).

The Commission has directed that for the purpose of marking preference(s) on the ballot paper only integrated violet colour sketch pen(s) of pre-fixed specification, provided by the Returning Officer, shall be used. No other pen shall, under any circumstances, be used in the above said elections.

Adequate measures for close monitoring of the election process by appointing observers shall be taken to ensure free and fair election.

Broad Guidelines of Covid-19 as already issued by ECI as well as the recent guidelines issued by ECI as contained in para 06 of Press Note dated 28.09.2021 available at link Schedule for Bye-elections in Parliamentary/Assembly Constituencies of various States – reg – Press Releases 2021 – Election Commission of India (eci.gov.in) to be followed, wherever applicable, during entire election process for all persons.

Commission has also directed the Chief Secretaries concerned to depute a senior officer from the State to ensure that the extant instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the elections.