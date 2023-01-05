Biden To Award Presidential Citizens Medal On Capitol Riot Anniversary

Washington: US President Joe Biden will present the Presidential Citizens Medal on Friday to individuals who made exemplary contributions to American democracy surrounding January 6, 2021, the White House said here on Thursday.

“These 12 heroes demonstrated courage and selflessness during a moment of peril for our nation. They include Capitol Police, Metropolitan Police, election workers, and officials at the state and local level,” said the official.