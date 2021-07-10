Biden Nominates L.A Mayor Eric Garcetti As US Ambassador To India

Washington: US President Joe Biden has nominated Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as his ambassador to India.

Announcing the nomination along with several other ambassadors, the White House said Eric M Garcetti has been the Mayor of the City of Los Angeles since 2013, following 12 years as a member of the City Council, including six as Council President.

If confirmed by the Senate, Garcetti, 50, would replace Kenneth Juster, who served as India’s Ambassador to the US during the Trump administration.

As Mayor, Garcetti oversees the busiest container port in the Western Hemisphere, the largest municipal utility in the country, and one of the busiest airports in the world.

He led LA’s successful bid to return the summer Olympic Games to American soil for the first time in three decades.

He currently chairs LA Metro, the country’s second-busiest transit agency, which is building or extending 15 new transit lines, and shifting to an all-electric fleet.