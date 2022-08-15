Biden invokes Gandhi on India’s Independence Day

Washington: US president Joe Biden invoked Mahatma Gandhi and recalled his “enduring message of truth and non-violence” as he wished India on completing 75 years of freedom. India and the United States are indispensable partners, Biden said, underlining that the two countries celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year.

Stressing that the vibrant Indian-American community in the US “has made us a more innovative, inclusive, and stronger nation,” Biden highlighted that the “U.S.-India Strategic Partnership is grounded in our shared commitment to the rule of law and the promotion of human freedom and dignity. Our partnership is further strengthened by the deep bonds between our people.”

The US has about four million Indian-Americans, a statement by the White House highlighted.

Biden said that both nations would continue to work together to uphold the rules-based system, promote greater peace, prosperity, and security for their citizens, advance a free and open Indo-Pacific region, and jointly tackle the problems the world faces.