Biden Admin Picks Cary Fowler As Global Food Security Envoy

Washington: The USA has appointed a special envoy for food security to address recent disruptions to global supply chains caused by climate change.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is appointing a global food security envoy as the war in Ukraine continues to disrupt global grain supplies

“Cary Fowler, a noted agriculturalist, has joined the Department of State as US Special Envoy for Global Food Security,” Blinken said in a statement.

“The mission of the Special Envoy for Global Food Security is to advance US food security, global hunger, and nutrition objectives, through diplomatic engagement with allies and partners in bilateral, regional and multilateral fora.”

Blinken noted that Fowler is taking the post — which has existed but not since 2016 — at a time of “unprecedented stress on global food systems.”

According to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, Russia and Ukraine were among the top global exporters of various types of staple foods, including wheat and corn, in 2021, while Russia was also a leading exporter of nitrogen fertilizers, the second major supplier of potassium fertilizers and the third-largest supplier of phosphorous fertilizers.