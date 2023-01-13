Bibhuti Bhusan Biswal becomes New VC of Odisha University of Technology and Research

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor and Chancellor of Universities, Prof. Ganeshi Lal appointed Prof. Bibhuti Bhusan Biswal as Vice Chancellor of Odisha University of Technology and Research for a period of four years with effect from the date he assumes office as such or until further orders whichever is earlier.

Prof. Biswal, at present Director, Indian Institute of Technology, Meghalaya has more than 36 years of teaching experience. He has authored 03 books and successfully guided 24 Phd and 45PG scholars.