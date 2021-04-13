Bhuvneshwar Kumar Wins ICC Player Of The Month Award

New Delhi: The International Cricket Council (ICC) today announced the winners of the ICC Player of the Month Awards for March.

India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar won the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for March 2021, for his impressive performances in India’s recently concluded series against England.

He was the standout bowler on either side in the white-ball series and was chosen the winner for the month by fans and the ICC voting academy.

The 31-year-old Indian took six wickets at an economy rate of 4.65 in the three ODIs and four wickets at an economy rate of 6.38 in the five T20Is.

“After what seemed like a really long and painful gap, I was delighted to be playing for India again. I used the time away to work on my fitness and skill and I am happy to be back taking wickets for my country,” Bhuvneshwar said in an ICC release.

Bhuvneshwar became the third successive Indian recipient of the award since its inception early this year.

Besides Bhuvneshwar, ace leg-spinner Rashid Khan of Afghanistan and Zimbabwe’s Sean Williams were also nominated in the men’s category.

South African Lizelle Lee, who played four ODIs against India where she scored a century and two half-centuries to move to the top of Women’s ODI batting rankings, was named the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for March.