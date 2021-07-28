Bhutan Fully Vaccinates 90% Of Eligible Adults In A Week

Gauhati: Bhutan has reportedly set a new record as it has fully vaccinated 90% of its eligible adult population within just seven days

According to Bhutan’s health ministry, the vaccines that were received from foreign donations were used up in its inoculation drive.

Bhutan, situated between India and China, has a population of less than eight lakh. The Himalayan kingdom started vaccinating its population with the second dose of the Covid-19 shot from July 20 and within seven days i.e. by July 27 (Tuesday), 90% of the entire population had been fully vaccinated, said the country’s health ministry.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) praised the rapid vaccination rate against COVID-19 in Bhutan and called it a “great success story”.

Bhutan had quickly used up the 550,000 AstraZeneca jabs donated by India back in March and early April for the first vaccine shots to its citizenry.

The country later launched an appeal for donations, following which several Western countries sent Covid-19 vaccine doses to the Himalayan nation. Around half a million Moderna doses arrived from the United States soon, followed by 250,000 AstraZeneca shots from Denmark in mid-July.

China, Bulgaria, Croatia, and other nations are also expected to send more than 150,000 doses of the AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Sinopharm vaccines to Bhutan soon.