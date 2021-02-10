Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series bring old world charm with new single ‘Main Jis Din Bhulaa Du’

Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series is all set to transport you to the golden era with ‘Main Jis Din Bhulaa Du’. The romantic song depicting love, success, sacrifices is sung by Tulsi Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal, penned by Manoj Muntashir and composed by Rochak Kohli.

Keeping the backdrop of the 70’s, the video features Jubin Nautiyal, Himansh Kohli, Sneha Namanandi and Akansha Puri. Director Navjit Buttar recreates the timeless era by using vintage cars, traditional theaters, to the retro fashion looks donned by the cast.

Known for his superhit romantic tracks, singer Jubin Nautiyal says, “Melody, harmony and a pleasant sweetness is the best way to describe ‘Main Jis Din Bhulaa Du’. It’s a song from the heart.”

The versatile Tulsi Kumar adds, “The composition, the lyrics, the treatment of the song will make you nostalgic and take you back in time . It is a small tribute from us to the classics. I’m sure it will steal audiences’ hearts.”

Himansh who will be seen donning a retro look for the first time says, “Every aspect of this song touches your heart, be it the music, the story, or the vocals. The song will give you goosebumps every time you listen to it thinking about the person you love.”

Actor Sneha Namanandi, “Love and success takes a fresh new twist with ‘Main Jis Din Bhulaa Du’. The retro setting in the song is just spectacular and will surely take you back to the Old era.”

Concludes Bhushan Kumar, “Main Jis Din Bhulaa Du is a small tribute to the golden era of music. Rochak has given a soothing treatment to the original and with Manoj’s lyrics make it heartening. Jubin and Tulsi’s vocals makes the melody more beautiful.”

‘Main Jis Din Bhula Du’ is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

https://youtu.be/yxXxt7P4jes