Gandhinagar: BJP leader Bhupendra Patel took oath as the 17th Chief Minister of Gujarat, two days after Vijay Rupani stepped down from the post.

Governor Acharya Devvrat administered the oath of office with BJP leaders Amit Shah, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and others present on stage.

Bhupendra Patel, who is a first time MLA from the Ghatlodia constituency in Ahmedabad, won the 2017 Gujarat assembly election with over 1.17 lakh votes.