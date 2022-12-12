Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM For Second Consecutive Term

New Delhi: BJP leader Bhupendra Patel took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second straight term on Monday. He was administered oath as the 18th Chief Minister by Governor Acharya Devvrat at a function at the Helipad Ground inside the new secretariat complex.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda were present at the ceremony.

Along with Patel, some new ministers also took the oath.

It may be recalled that the Bharatiya Janata Party had recorded a historic lead and seventh consecutive victory in the recently concluded elections of the Gujarat Assembly, by winning 156 of the total 182 seats. Main opposition party Congress could win only 17 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) opened account in the state legislative Assembly by winning five seats.