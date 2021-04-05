Bhumi Pednekar Tests Positive For Covid-19

Mumbai: Actor Bhumi Pednekar on Monday has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. She has mild symptoms and has isolated herself. Bhumi is the latest Bollywood celebrity to have tested positive for COVID-19 after Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Narayan, Rupali Ganguly, Kartik Aaryan, and Aamir Khan among others.

She took to Instagram to share the news. she wrote, “I have tested positive for COVID-19. 1. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but am feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor ad health professionals. 2. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested immediately.

“She further added, “3. Steam, Vit – C, Food and a Happy Mood are my ho-to :). 4. Please don’t take the current situation lightly, even though I followed utmost precaution and care I’ve contracted it. Wear a mask, keep washing your hands, maintain social distancing and be mindful of your general behaviour.” Check it out below.

