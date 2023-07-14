Bhubaneswar’s Missing Minor Boy Traced In Puri’s Jenapur After 8 Days

Bhubaneswar: A 16-year-old boy, who was missing for the past eight days, has been traced by Bhubaneswar’s Maitri Vihar police near Jenapur railway station in Puri.

It is pertinent to mention here that the family members of the boy had staged a dharna in front of Maitri Vihar police station yesterday alleging that their boy has been kidnapped and someone was trying to extort Rs 3 lakhs from them to get their child back.

According to reports, the minor boy, identified as Yogesh Balaji Lingade, went missing on his way to school in Maitri Vihar on his bicycle on the 6th of July. After this, the family members carried out a frantic search but in vain. They also lodged a missing complaint with the local police station.

Later, Yogesh’s father received a call from an unknown number, asking him to pay 3 lakhs to take his son back. Yogesh’s parents then reached the Maitri Vihar police station and expressed their displeasure over inaction in the case.

According to the police, Yogesh’s posters were put up in different places after his disappearance and the contact number of his family members was provided in it. On the last 11th, the concerned minor was spotted in the Tamando police station area. At night, a transgender repeatedly called the family member but there was no response. After some time, Yogesh fled from there, the police added.

On the other hand, a person contacted Yogesh’s family members through internet messaging and demanded 3 lakh rupees. The family agreed to pay the money and asked to see their son. However, the photo they sent did not match with their son. The police suspect that someone was trying to extort money from the family by taking the numbers from the posters.