Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Nagar In Darkness As Miscreants Steal Street Lights

Bhubaneswar: Unidentified miscreants allegedly stole street lights installed at Kalinga Nagar in smart city Bhubaneswar.

Locals alleged that at least 10 street lights were stolen from their area. Taking advantage of the darkness, few youths are making the spot a safe haven to use narcotics items. Few anti-social elements are also posing threat to other locals.

The senior citizens have also raised questions regarding security as there is no regular police patrolling in the area. Even after a pile of complaints regarding the theft has been filed, the same remain unheard.

Following this, women organisation has rolled up their sleeves to tackle the situation and installed street lights that were funded by their organisation.

After a meeting, the K-6 Citizen Union has decided to knock on the door of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), and Commissionerate police in order to push them to take action.