According to reports, the wedding was solemnized between Sanjanika and Abhisekh Sadhangi, doctors by profession.

The incident occurred during the wedding ceremony of a doctor couple at a city-based hotel. The stolen items included over Rs 2.5 lakh cash, gold and diamond jewellery worth over Rs 10 lakh.

On the day of the wedding, when the marriage procession arrived, two miscreants posing as guests from the groom’s side entered the venue. As guests began arriving in large numbers, one of the suspects joined the bride for photos while the other remained under the dais to keep watch.

When the crowd grew larger, the accomplice on the dais discreetly stole a gift bag that contained cash and valuables, which the bride’s mother had set aside. The imposters then fled the scene. The theft came to light when the bride’s family noticed the bag was missing and contacted the police.

An investigation is underway to arrest another accused.