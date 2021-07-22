Bhubaneswar: Walk-In For 2nd Jab COVID Vaccination For 45+ Group From Today

Bhubaneswar: In another measure to speed up the COVID-19 vaccination process, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) began walk-in facility For 2nd dose COVID Vaccination For 45+ Group from today.

The vaccination is open for the over 45 age group who are seeking their second dose and have completed 29-42 days since their first dose.

They can visit the same vaccination centre where they had got the 1st dose. This facility will continue in two-time slots from 9 am-1 pm and 3 pm-5 pm.

To avail the facility, carry your 1st dose provisional vaccination certificate.