Bhubaneswar Vegetable Vendors Strike Over Blocked Road Put On Hold

Bhubaneswar: Bringing massive relief to the worried capital residents, the Unit-1 vegetable traders’ association put their protest on hold following the assurance of fulfilling their demands in a meeting chaired by Bhubaneswar MLA.

Reportedly, a meeting of the Vendor association with MLA Ananta Narayan Jena, BMC’s deputy commissioner, and the IIC of the Capital police station was held on Wednesday night. Vendors got assurance that authorities would take steps to fulfill their demands after analyzing them after Laxmi Puja.

Keeping the festive season in view and considering the assurance, the seller association put the strike on hold.

A large number of people consume vegetable-based foods during the Navratri. The association’s decision would have had a significant impact on city residents.

Traders said that after the association’s decision, the prices of the veggies were lowered.

However, the association did request the construction of a parking lot, a drainage system, and the eviction of unauthorized invasion by temporary merchants. Beginning on October 20, they had threatened to stop selling vegetables.