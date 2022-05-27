Helpline To Report Crime
Bhubaneswar UPD Launches Helpline To Report Crime

By Pradeep Sahoo
Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police in Bhubaneswar launched a help desk number for the public to report crimes.

Reportedly, the number – 7077798111 will remain active 24/7, the CP stated.

People who want to report such crimes as drug peddling, chain snatching, illegal liquor vending, open drinking, extortion, betting and any other form of anti-social activity can call this helpline number to get help.

Moreover, the victims of vehicle and mobile theft can also report their complaints on this helpline number.

