Bhubaneswar UPD Launches Helpline To Report Crime

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police in Bhubaneswar launched a help desk number for the public to report crimes.

Reportedly, the number – 7077798111 will remain active 24/7, the CP stated.

People who want to report such crimes as drug peddling, chain snatching, illegal liquor vending, open drinking, extortion, betting and any other form of anti-social activity can call this helpline number to get help.

Moreover, the victims of vehicle and mobile theft can also report their complaints on this helpline number.