Bhubaneswar Unit-1 Vegetable Market Likely To Turn Into Hotspot

Bhubaneswar: The Unit 1 market in the State Capital, Bhubaneswar is likely to be a hotspot for COVID-19 as the social distancing norms went for a toss in the area.

Reportedly, the huge crowd of locals and vendors can result in a spike of coronavirus.

Reportedly, rules related to social distancing are often overlooked in the market. The farmers, labourers, wholesalers, middlemen, traders, and others are often without masks and do not follow other necessary precautions at the market. Likewise, the buyers are also flouting COVID-19 norms due to which more infections are likely to be spread in the daily market.

Meanwhile, BMC had issued guidelines for the traders to maintain social distancing and using face masks. BMC also announced to not sell any item to the person without a mask.

With the new case detection remaining above 100 in the past few days, the Smart City has moved to ‘High Risk’ from ‘Medium-Risk’ in the early days of April.

As per the data analysis, the number of daily new cases per lakh people in the Smart City was at around 8.2 (a medium risk incidence), however, since yesterday the new cases detected per lakh people has increased to around 12.9 – which as per WHO epidemic norm is a high-risk city.