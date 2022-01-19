Bhubaneswar Unit-1 Haat
Twin cityBhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar Unit-1 Haat Shifted Yet Again Amid Covid Surge

By Pradeep Sahoo
0 3

Bhubaneswar: In order to curb the spread of coronavirus, the Unit-I Haat (vegetable market) in Bhubaneswar has been shifted to the Unit-I Boys High School playground to ensure social distancing and to reduce the spread of the virus. 

As per the decision, the vendors were asked to maintain a minimum 8 feet distance between two shops. Several marks have been made on the ground for customers to maintain social distancing of 6 feet among themselves. 

On the other hand, BMC has also warned of stringent action against the violation of the COVID-19 norms at the vegetable market. 

Pradeep Sahoo 10177 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

one × four =

Breaking