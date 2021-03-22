Bhubaneswar: TV Anchor Looted Of Cash, IPhone

Bhubaneswar: A Television anchor, identified as Maulikanta Mishra alias Guddi, was robbed off cash and a high-end phone near Vivekananda Marg in Old Town area of Bhubaneswar last evening.

As per available information, the crime occurred while Mishra along with her sister-in-law were heading towards Bapuji Nagar on a scooty when three Motorcycle-borne miscreants approached her and snatched away the handbag containing cash, credit and debit cards, and an iPhone worth Rs 1.5 lakh from her possession.

The anchor also sustained injuries on her hand in the incident.

Later, the victim lodged a complaint with the Lingaraj police. While the looters have been identified by police, efforts to nab them are on, sources said.