Bhubaneswar touches 37. 5 degrees Celsius at 8.30 am today

Bhubaneswar: Residents of Odisha capital Bhubaneswar are battling extreme heatwave as temperature touched 32 degree Celsius by 8.30am today.

Normal life was hit owing to sudden spike in the maximum (day) temperature today.

The officer goers faced much inconvenience due to the extreme hot and humid conditions.

Even though the morning classes have begun from today in many schools, guardians say that if such temperature persists it will be tough for the kids to return home by 11:30 am under the scorching heat conditions.

People in the capital city are advised by the officials to wear light clothes and carry a water bottle while stepping out from home during hot weather.