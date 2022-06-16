Bhubaneswar
Bhubaneswar To Host India’s Group Stage Matches Of FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Football This October

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar will host India’s group stage matches of FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup Football in October this year. Matches will be held at the iconic Kalinga Stadium.

The fixtures list for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup has officially been announced today. Meanwhile, Goa will play home to both semi-final matches and the final will be played at Navi Mumbai on October 30.

