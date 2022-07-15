Bhubaneswar To Have Science City: Minister

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Science and Technology Minister Ashok Chandra Panda informed the State Assembly on Friday that a Science City will be established in Bhubaneswar.

The Minister, replying to a question in the State Assembly said, “To popularize science among the children and youth, a Science City will be set up on the lines of the one existing at Kolkata in West Bengal.”

“The State government has allotted 30 acres of land for the project which has been approved by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik,” the Minister added.

Similarly, a district science centre-cum-planetarium will be established in Puri, Panda said.

The proposed project has been designed to provide the unique experience of experimental learning to students and the public with interactive models and concepts of general science. The proposed centre will have a gallery on marine resources, a gallery on Lord Jagannath culture and other astronomy shows.

Besides, a national-level regional biosphere will come up at Satkosia. It will have a nature museum, the Minister further informed.