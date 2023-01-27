Bhubaneswar STF Destroys Seized Contraband

Bhubaneswar: The Special Task Force (STF) of the crime branch, Bhubaneswar destroyed a bulk quantity of various contraband drugs and ganja (marijuana) on Friday in the presence of officials from the State Forensic Science Laboratory and the State Pollution Board.

Acting on the directives of a high-level drug disposal committee led by JN Pankaj, the STF destroyed 1,042 grams of seized brown sugar 5,257 kg ganja at a designated incinerator Sani Clean Pvt. Ltd. at Tangiapada in Khurda district following all due procedures. The seized drugs/ganja were first authenticated/certificated by the concerned court and handed over to Drug Disposal Committee for disposal/ destruction.

Reportedly, the STF has destructed/disposed of 25.538 kg of brown sugar in 21 cases and 115.97 quintals of ganja in 14 cases including today’s destruction.