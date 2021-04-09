STF busts firearm racket, 2 held

Bhubaneswar: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Commissionerate Police busted an illegal weapon-supply racket on Friday by arresting two dealers.

Reportedly, eight firearms were seized from the two accused.

The accused have been identified as Suresh Kumar Das and Soumyaranjan Dalei of Jagatsingjpur area.

Acting on reliable inputs, regarding illegal smuggling of firearms, a team of STF intercepted the accused duo near Sikharghat bridge under Niali Police limits.

Following this, two 7mm pistol with magazine, six country-made single bore pistol, and 20 country-made live ammunitions were recovered from their possession.

A case (No. 12 dt 9.4.2021) under Section 25/27 Arms Act has been registered.

During the last one year, a drive against illegal arms & ammunitions has been conducted, STF has alone seized as many as 22 nos fire arms, 54 live ammunitions, and arrested 07 criminals.