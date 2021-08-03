Bhubaneswar Smart City wishes Team India for hockey matches in Tokyo Olympics

Bhubaneswar: Through Dynamic Messaging Signboard (DMS), Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) is wishing Team India for the Tokyo Olympics hockey matches.

While the wishes were flashed on the DMS monitors yesterday for the men’s semi-final, the same is now displayed wishing luck and success for the women’s team as they are facing the Argentina team tomorrow morning at 7 am (IST).

It can be mentioned here that the State Capital has emerged as a major hockey hub in India and the city has come up to host all the major hockey international championships with mega response from the netizens. The State Government is also a major sponsor of Hockey India. Not only hockey, but also the city is aspiring to become the “Sports Capital’’ of India with its state-of-the art facilities and world class infrastructure on sports.

CEO Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited and BMC Commissioner Sri Sanjay Kumar Singh said:

The city has contributed a lot in popularising hockey in the region and India. We must cheer Team India so that both the Men and Women’s teams would bring more honour through winning medals in Tokyo Olympics.’

DMS is Dynamic Message Signboard. It is a smart output device for displaying real time as well as pre-recorded messages. DMS allows to display relevant information to public for information dissemination, the same can be controlled real time from command and control center. The severity of the messages along with the time for the display of the message is completely configurable in nature.

It can be noted here that the Bhubaneswar Smart City had also disseminated messages on vaccination in the past to create awareness through the DMS across the city. Recently the Temple City became the first city in India to ensure vaccination for all its citizens.