Bhubaneswar Smart City starts celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav with senior citizens, students

Bhubaneswar: As part of celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) started celebrating a three-day-long event with the first one of visit by citizens to the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), at the Smart City office.

Under today’s programme the city has taken two themes, i.e. “Freedom from Queue” and “Freedom from Disease” and showcased the visiting senior citizens and students, how the technological interventions of ICCC and Bhubaneswar.me are helping the netizens to avail the city-wide services on the click of a button and how the 1929 City Call Centre, operating at the ICCC is helping the people in having “Freedom from disease”.

While Bhubaneswar.me, with more than 100 plus citizen services listed under its umbrella from 16 city-level government organisations and divided into nine broad categories of public amenities is helping the city residents, the 1929 City Call Centre has been providing a one-stop solution for citizens of the Capital city and others suffering from COVID. Recently, the grievance redressal of the city is also being routed through 1929 City Call Centre.

Nityananda Biswal, a senior citizen from Saheed Nagar, who visited the ICCC, also known as Bhubaneswar Operations Centre, said “we understood how the entire city operations are integrated and are being managed from the centre and how through Bhubaneswar.me the citizen services are being delivered, digitally. The 1929 City Call Centre has also been serving the city efficiently and today we have the opportunity to see it live.’’

Deepanjali Swain, a paramedic student of Centurion University and “Peer Leader’’ of city-based HumaraBachpan Trust, added “the showcasing of the ICCC to the citizens is a great thing by the Smart City authorities to take the experience to the community for its spread and popularity. More such exposures will give more effective results.’’

On part of the celebration tomorrow (October 2), Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited in association with city-based social service organisation KRIAA Foundation will organise an all-women cyclothon from Sishu Bhawan Square at 7.05 am and a special heritage walk commencing from Mukteswar Temple in Old Town area at 7.05 am on October 3 in association with social service organisation Sadhana.

It can be mentioned here that “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of the nation’s people, culture and achievements.

“Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” is an embodiment of all that is progressive about India’s socio-cultural, political and economic identity. The official journey of “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” commenced on 12th March, 2021 and after a 75 week countdown to the 75th anniversary of Independence will end post a year on 15th August, 2023.