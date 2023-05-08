Bhubaneswar sizzles at 31 degree Celsius at 8.30 am today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha capital Bhubaneswar recorded 31 degrees Celsius by 8:30 am today. The hot and humid weather conditions have made a comeback in Odisha.

The oppressive weather disrupted normal life, dry winds and high humidity levels have made life miserable, especially for those working out like the traffic police, vendors, and delivery boys.

There was an increase in cases of heat-related ailments like heat-exhaustion, sunburns, and dehydration among people who went out against the fire-spewing sun.

The rain’s influence will decrease in Odisha, said the latest bulletin of the local MeT department situated here in Bhubaneswar.