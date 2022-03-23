Bhubaneswar
Bhubaneswar: Six COVID-19 ve+ cases detected; 9 more recover

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: As many as six COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, the six COVID-19 positive patients are Local Contact Cases. Besides, nine more persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 156,443 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 190 are active cases while 155,041 persons have recovered and 1191 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.

