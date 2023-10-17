Bhubaneswar Sees Heavy Traffic Jams, Crowded Markets Ahead Of Durga Puja I See Pics

Bhubaneswar: While the citizens are gearing up to celebrate the Durga Puja with much fervour and gaiety, the heavy traffic jams and crowded places keep the state capital Bhubaneswar in the evening hours.

While thousands of people are thronging to the Unit I Market and the Market Building for shopping, the vehicles on the roads are resulting in traffic jams for hours.

The Puja Pandals area almost nearing completion and the roads near it have been beautifully lit up with multicoloured rice lights.

However, the movement of vehicles in large numbers has become a big issue to worry about with the puja celebrations to begin in a couple of days.