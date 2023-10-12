Bhubaneswar sees heavy traffic jams ahead of Durga Puja

Bhubaneswar: With Bhubaneswar gearing up to celebrate Durga Puja with much devotion and gaiety, traffic congestion has choked the roads of the state capital during the evening hours.

On Thursday evening, scores of people were stuck for hours at Rasulgarh on the Cuttack-Puri Road, National Highway 16 due to traffic jams, which continued for about 4 to 5 hours.

The traffic situation is now a disaster while the Commissionerate Police is in deep slumber and no concrete response from the Traffic wing.

With Durga Puja starting from the 20th, the traffic situation in the city is becoming alarming, especially on the Cuttack-Puri main road.